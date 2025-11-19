 School in Britain bans 'KPop Demon Hunters' songs, says they do not align with Christian values
Published: 19 Nov. 2025, 09:28
A still from the Netflix hit film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

A school in Britain has banned the singing of the soundtrack for the Netflix hit film “KPop Demon Hunters,” citing concerns that the songs do not align with its Christian values, the BBC reported Tuesday.
 
The announcement was made by the Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, on Friday. The message sent to parents reportedly said that some members of the community were “deeply uncomfortable” with the film’s demon references, and advised them to tell their children “not to sing these songs at school out of respect for those who find the themes at odds with their faith.”
 

A parent told the BBC that he thought the announcement was “ridiculous,” saying that his daughter is “very into K-pop.”
 
“KPop Demon Hunters” follows girl group HUNTR/X, who double as demon hunters to defeat evil spirits and seal the magical protective barrier called the “Honmoon.” The group’s rival boy band, the Saja Boys, are demons.
 
"KPop Demon Hunters" is currently the most-watched film in the world on Netflix, with over 325.1 million views since its release in June.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
