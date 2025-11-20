 Customs agency to ease regulations for import clearance to ease burden on companies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Customs agency to ease regulations for import clearance to ease burden on companies

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 13:33
The Korea Customs Service headquarters in Daejeon is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

The Korea Customs Service headquarters in Daejeon is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

 
Korea's customs authorities on Thursday announced plans to reduce paperwork requirements and speed up the customs clearance process for imports, a move aimed at lessening regulatory burdens on local businesses.
 
Under a revised law currently undergoing administrative notice, procedures for re-importing returned goods will be simplified, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
 

Related Article

Previously, companies were required to submit documentation if the total value of multiple items combined in a single import declaration exceeded $150.
 
Under the revision, the requirement will apply only when each item category exceeds $150, easing the burden for companies that frequently re-import multiple products at once, the KCS said.
 
In addition, goods that are repaired in countries with which Korea has a free trade agreement and brought back to the country will no longer require related documents to be submitted, the KCS said.
 
The KCS expects the revision to reduce logistics costs and ease burdens on businesses.

Yonhap
tags Korea Customs

More in Economy

Auto exports fall 10.5% in October on fewer working days

Customs agency to ease regulations for import clearance to ease burden on companies

Trump's chip tariff plan likely postponed: Report

Korea eyes extended lead over China in chips, ships with $350B U.S. partnership

Gov't doubles budget for rural basic income pilot program following local backlash

Related Stories

Toward free trade again, surmounting protectionism

Customs agency uncovers 19 firms dodging antidumping duties worth $30M

Korea, U.S. customs authorities hold high-level talks to boost cooperation

No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine

Say cheese
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)