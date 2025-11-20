Korea to raise anti-dumping tariffs for 2 Chinese PET film firms

Korea's trade watchdog decided Thursday to raise anti-dumping tariffs on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film products imported from two Chinese companies, citing the need to protect domestic companies' market share.The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) said it made a final decision to increase anti-dumping duties on PET film products imported from China's Kanghui New Material Technology to 7.31 percent from the current 2.2 percent.Duties on those imported from Tianjin Wanhua will be hiked to 36.98 percent from the current 3.84 percent, it added.The reexamination request was made by four Korean companies, including Kolon Industries and Hyosung Chemical, in February.PET films are widely used in various industries, such as packaging, electronics and energy.It marked the first case in which the KTC conducted a reexamination of anti-dumping duties at the request of domestic producers and determined the current tariff rates should be modified."We reached such a decision as the volume of dumping exports [of the Chinese companies] to Korea will likely increase and raise their market share here," a KTC official said.Yonhap