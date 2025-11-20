 Trump's chip tariff plan likely postponed: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Trump's chip tariff plan likely postponed: Report

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 09:31
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Nov. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Nov. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Officials of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have said privately that they might not impose semiconductor tariffs soon, potentially postponing a plan to roll out the sector-specific duty, a report said Wednesday.
 
Reuters reported, citing multiple unnamed people, that the officials recently delivered the message to government and private-industry stakeholders, amid concerns that additional tariffs could provoke China and heighten worries about consumer prices.
 

Related Article

 
Citing two people, the news agency said that aides to Trump are taking their time on the tariffs as they seek to avoid risking another round of trade friction with China.
 
But a White House official and a Commerce Department official denied that the Trump administration had changed its stance on the chip tariffs, the outlet reported.
 
On Aug. 6, Trump said he would impose a tariff of about 100 percent on semiconductors, as Korean tech firms Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have been carefully watching his tariff policy developments.
 
On Aug. 15, he also said that he will unveil chip tariffs "sometime next week, [or] the week after," indicating that the rollout of the duty was imminent. But the exact timing of the formal tariff announcement has yet to be determined.
 
In a recently released joint fact sheet on trade and security agreements between Seoul and Washington, the United States agreed to offer semiconductor tariff rates that are "no less favorable" than terms that may be offered to a partner that conducts chip trade as large as Korea's.
 
To impose the industry-specific tariff, Trump has invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law that provides the president with the authority to adjust imports into the United States when he determines they threaten to impair national security.

Yonhap
tags trump tariff semiconductor chip

More in Economy

Trump's chip tariff plan likely postponed: Report

Korea eyes extended lead over China in chips, ships with $350B U.S. partnership

Gov't doubles budget for rural basic income pilot program following local backlash

Chip giants’ spending spree lifts hopes across Korea’s semiconductor supply chain

Men in 20s take harder hit in job market on spread of AI

Related Stories

The chips are down for Korea in some semiconductors

Chip shortage continues its drag on auto industry

U.S. likely to cap Korea chip tech in China from October

Chip-asset purchase by Chinese firm causes concern

Samsung nabs Apple contract as Trump ups tariff threats on chips
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)