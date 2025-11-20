Banks' earnings up 12% in the January to September period on non-interest income

Korean banks' combined net profit jumped 12 percent from a year earlier in the first nine months of 2025 on a sharp rise in non-interest income, data showed Thursday.The combined net profit of 20 banks came to 21.1 trillion won ($14.5 billion) in the January to September period, up 2.3 trillion won from 18.8 trillion won recorded a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).Their interest income came to 44.8 trillion won in the January to September period, up 0.3 trillion won, or 0.7 percent, from a year earlier.Non-interest income came to 6.8 trillion won, up 1.1 trillion won, or 18.5 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.Their costs to cover loan losses came in at 4.7 trillion won in the first nine months of the year, up 0.1 trillion won, or 2.4 percent, from a year before.The banks' return on assets ratio rose to 0.67 percent in the first nine months of the year from 0.66 percent a year earlier, while their return on equity ratio rose 0.17 percentage point to 8.99 percent over the cited period, the data showed.Yonhap