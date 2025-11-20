 Kospi opens higher after Nvidia earnings results
Kospi opens higher after Nvidia earnings results

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 10:25
A screen in Woori Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 20. [YONHAP]

Shares got off to a strong start Thursday following a two-day decline, as big-cap tech shares gathered ground following Nvidia's announcement of a record quarterly result.
 
The Kospi rose 101.48 points, or 2.58 percent, to 4,030.99 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Investor sentiment improved after Nvidia reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, raising hopes that the AI-driven market rally could regain momentum amid bubble concerns.
 
The U.S. stock market had finished higher just ahead of Nvidia's announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.59 percent.
 
In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened higher, with major chip and other tech shares leading the upturn.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 4.04 percent, and chip giant SK hynix surged 5.34 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.37 percent, and nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility soared 4.97 percent.
 
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.38 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia climbed 0.79 percent.
 
Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy went up 1.74 percent, and its rival Hanwha Ocean increased 1.71 percent.
 
Leading financial group KB Financial grew 0.57 percent, while internet portal operator Naver spiked 4.23 percent. Top steelmaker Posco rose 2.23 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,466.0 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.03 percent from the previous session of 1,465.6 won.

Yonhap
