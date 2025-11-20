 3 workers hospitalized after collapsing in Posco steel plant
3 workers hospitalized after collapsing in Posco steel plant

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 15:36
 
Three workers collapsed while cleaning at a Posco steel plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday afternoon, with two reported to be unresponsive.
 
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the Stainless Steel No. 4 plant at Posco’s Pohang Steelworks in the city’s Jecheol-dong neighborhood.
 

According to the company, all three workers — employees of a subcontracted firm — were transported to a hospital.
 
They are believed to have inhaled a chemical substance while on the job. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause.
 
An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
