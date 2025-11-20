3 workers hospitalized after collapsing in Posco steel plant
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 15:36
Three workers collapsed while cleaning at a Posco steel plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday afternoon, with two reported to be unresponsive.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the Stainless Steel No. 4 plant at Posco’s Pohang Steelworks in the city’s Jecheol-dong neighborhood.
According to the company, all three workers — employees of a subcontracted firm — were transported to a hospital.
They are believed to have inhaled a chemical substance while on the job. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause.
An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
