Aion 2's launch marred by 'pay-to-win,' K-pop idol likeness misuse allegations
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 15:22
- CHO YONG-JUN
Aion 2 was supposed to be NCsoft’s most anticipated game of the year. While it still is, the title is off to a rocky start, with the developers apologizing in a livestream just 15 hours into the game’s launch amid allegations of 'pay-to-win' gameplay.
Fans of K-pop boy band Stray Kids and girl group NMIXX are also watching the game with a keen eye — characters in the game allegedly look far too similar to Stray Kids’ Felix and NMIXX’s Sullyoon.
Aion 2 is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) that launched in Korea and Taiwan on Wednesday. The game, sequel to the hit 2008 game Aion, is NCsoft’s biggest game release of 2025.
But upon the game’s release on Wednesday, gamers soon noticed server issues and bugs in the mobile version. NCsoft was also accused of selling upgrade-related in-game items for real money — something the developers had promised they wouldn’t. This forced the developers to go on a livestream on Wednesday afternoon to address the problems.
“We were complacent and unthoughtful, and we will be pulling the items from the [in-game] store after today’s temporary update,” NCsoft’s development producer for Aion 2, Kim Nam-joon, said during Wednesday’s livestream, regarding the problematic in-game item package.
The developers previously said the in-game items that enhance users’ characters would not be sold in the store for real money, but would instead be obtainable through in-game progress. However, it later emerged that the items, although not sold separately, were sold as a package with other items from Day One. Users panned this move, criticizing Aion 2 for being no different from previous NCsoft titles, which were seen as “pay-to-win” games.
NCsoft previously told users that Aion 2 would not have a pay-to-win business model, but would instead focus on battle passes, in-game customization and character customization items.
The developers also apologized for the various bugs, including one that prevented users from connecting to the game under certain circumstances. A semi-auto assist mode will also be added to the mobile version of Aion 2, allowing the user to target and attack enemies with automated skill usage.
NCsoft, in a separate statement, said the company would “address” the issues regarding Aion 2’s in-game characters looking too similar to certain K-pop idols.
“While it wasn’t intentional, we are aware of the feedback and we will be appropriately addressing the issue,” the company said, without specifically addressing whether Felix and Sullyoon-lookalike characters will be removed or not.
NCsoft came under fire when some of its character customization presets looked too similar to certain K-pop idols. Aion 2 offers extensive character customization, but it also includes multiple presets that serve as starting points for players.
Fans of Stray Kids and NMIXX claimed that the character presets looked identical to the real-life idols, down to their moles and freckles, which they argued was inappropriate for a game rated for ages 19 or above in Korea. The Game Rating and Administration Committee rated Aion 2 as 19+ due to its in-game trading mechanism.
NCsoft's stock closed at 191,700 won ($130) on Wednesday, down 14.61 percent over the previous session. The stock is currently trading at 187,100 won as of 3:20 p.m.
