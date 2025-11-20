Back to the future: Consumers return to corded vacuums and top-loading washers
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:20 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:50
A woman surnamed Kim who lives in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, has been shopping for a top-loading washing machine ahead of a planned move next month. After five years of using a drum washing machine, she says she’s grown frustrated with the limited capacity and inability to add clothes mid-cycle.
“I wash bedding frequently, and top-loaders were just more convenient,” Kim said. “They’re also more affordable, so I’m thinking of switching back.”
As competition intensifies in the home appliance market with brands racing to introduce cutting-edge features, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward practicality and simplicity. Products with only essential functions — such as top-loading washers, corded vacuum cleaners and box-type kimchi refrigerators — are making a comeback.
On Wednesday, Korean appliance maker Cuckoo entered the washing machine market for the first time, releasing a 12-kilogram (26-pound) top-loading model. Known primarily for its rice cookers and water purifiers, the company opted to debut with a top-loader rather than a drum type.
“After conducting in-depth research on consumer and distribution needs, we found that many preferred top-loaders for their strong washing power and lower risk of malfunction,” a Cuckoo representative said.
LG Electronics is also seeing strong sales in this category. Its 25-kilogram model, named “Top-loader Comfort Washing Machine” in Korean, launched in January and saw a 70 percent on-year increase in top-loader model sales between January and May. Encouraged by the results, LG has since introduced 21- and 23-kilogram variants.
Top-loaders are estimated to account for 30 percent of Korea’s washing machine market, with drum machines making up the remaining 70 percent. Their appeal lies in lower prices and easier maintenance.
“There’s clearly sustained demand for top-loaders, as evidenced by their stable 30 percent market share,” an industry insider said. However, claims that top-loaders clean better than drum models are disputed. “In our internal tests, top-loaders achieved about 90 percent of the cleaning performance of drum machines,” the insider added.
Corded vacuum cleaners are also seeing a surprising resurgence. German appliance maker Miele introduced its new Guard series in September — its first corded vacuum in five years. Despite concerns that corded models make up only a single-digit share of the domestic vacuum market, the new line has performed well enough to prompt additional production, according to the company.
The Guard series stands out for its focus on core cleaning functions. While cordless vacuums typically use reusable dust bins, Miele stuck with disposable dust bags, which help prevent hair and other particles from damaging the motor. The vacuum’s consistent suction power — without the limitations of battery life — has made it popular among pet-owning households.
In the kimchi refrigerator market, chest-type models continue to enjoy steady demand, even as stand-type fridges dominate. According to industry observers, about two to three out of every 10 customers still opt for the chest-style design, particularly older consumers who find it easier to lift items from below rather than reaching into upper shelves.
“Consumers are choosing familiar, affordable products that still perform well,” said Seo Yong-gu, a business professor at Sookmyung Women’s University. “During economic downturns, there’s a natural tendency to go back to what worked in the past.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)