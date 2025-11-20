Kia's PV5 named 2026 Int'l Van of the Year, first Asian model to win honor
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:03
- SARAH CHEA
Kia's all-electric PV5 van has been named the 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY), becoming Asia's first model to receive the honor.
The award was presented at the Solutrans exhibition in Lyon, France, on Wednesday in recognition of the vehicle’s technological innovation, operational efficiency, safety and environmental performance. It marks the first time in the award’s 34-year history that a Korean brand — and an Asian electric light commercial (LCV) vehicle — has received the honor, with all 26 jurors voting.
Established in 1992, IVOTY is recognized as the most authoritative global award in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector. Winners are selected through a comprehensive assessment of how each model contributes to improving real-world productivity and advancing the LCV segment.
Marking Kia's first EV dedicated purpose-built vehicle (PBV), the PV5 has been engineered to accommodate a wide range of mobility use cases demanded by customers. A PBV is designed for specific use cases such as shuttling, last-mile delivery and ride-hailing services.
The PV5's high level of safety comes from several equipped systems, including a reinforced front multi-skeletal structure, battery-protection design and a pedal-misoperation prevention system.
“We developed the PV5 by listening closely to our business customers and by focusing on creating a vehicle that is both highly practical and distinctly Kia in its refined, modern design and functionality,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung.
“Moreover, the PV5 brings innovation in the traditional LCV production through our conveyor and cell integrated manufacturing system enabling environmental modification process.”
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
