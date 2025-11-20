Korean autonomous driving startup inks deal with UAE-based company, beating out U.S. and China
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:14
Autonomous-driving startup Autonomous A2Z and Abu Dhabi-based Space42 formed a $4 million joint venture as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ramps up spending on AI and mobility technology, giving the Korean startup a foothold in a market shifting away from Chinese players.
A2Z announced the partnership Thursday after the companies unveiled the venture during a Korea-UAE business roundtable held Wednesday, alongside President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Abu Dhabi.
Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon joined A2Z Vice President Yoo Byung-yong and Space42 Chief Commercial Officer Shulaiman Al Ali at the signing ceremony. The companies will jointly invest $4 million to launch the venture and plan to pursue an autonomous-driving project together valued at $8 million in Abu Dhabi, according to A2Z.
The deal marks the first entry into the Middle East for a Korean autonomous-driving startup, positioning A2Z ahead of U.S. player Cruise LLC, a General Motors subsidiary, and China’s WeRide, which had also competed for the UAE opportunity.
A2Z CEO Han Ji-hyeong said last month in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo that “the UAE is preparing for the post-oil era, and has selected AI and future mobility as its new growth engines.”
“The UAE, caught between U.S.–China rivalry, began seeking new partners in Abu Dhabi instead of China’s WeRide,” he said.
“We beat GM Cruise in the United States and signed a memorandum of understanding [MOU] last July to pursue the establishment of a joint venture, and the final contract is close to completion. We will begin operating autonomous shuttle services in the UAE as early as this year,” Han added.
A2Z plans to launch a pilot program next year in Abu Dhabi and Dubai using five PV5 vehicles developed with Kia. The company said it will establish local research and development programs, expand manufacturing and infrastructure bases and push for commercial deployment of autonomous-driving across the Middle East.
The startup will also work with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi's Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster to help develop regulations and operating frameworks needed for deployment.
In a separate development during President Lee’s visit, medical-AI firm Lunit signed an MOU with UAE-based ARJ Group to collaborate on clinical AI and digital-health technologies. The agreement aims to test an AI foundation model specialized in medical science in UAE and broader Middle Eastern health care institutions.
