 McDonald's introduces Christmas menu featuring truffle cheese
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 11:47 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 14:08
McDonald's Christmas menu [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

McDonald's is celebrating the upcoming Christmas season with special menu items featuring the flavors of truffle cheese.
 
McDonald's rolled out four new items for winter on Thursday: the Christmas Truffle Cheese Burger, the Christmas Hot Truffle Cheese Burger, the Christmas Truffle Cheese Muffin and the Merry Berry McFizz.
 

The Christmas Truffle Cheese Burger, presented for the first time last year, conjures up an exotic and rich taste with the taste of Aligot and truffle, made into a potato croquette along with three different kinds of cheese. The truffle oil, powder and ranch dressing top the burger off with a satisfying scent.
 
The Christmas Hot Truffle Cheese Burger has been rolled out for the first time for Korean customers who prefer a little kick in their burger. The Christmas Truffle Cheese Muffin will be a part of the McMorning burger to also give early bird customers a taste of the truffle joy.
 
The Merry Berry McFizz is a season's limited raspberry fizzy drink with a deep red color suited for the Christmas holidays. The drink comes in three base flavors: Sprite, Coke and Zero Coke.
 
"We are presenting the special menu that can only be enjoyed at McDonald's for the upcoming Christmas season," said a McDonald's official. "With the new Christmas Truffle Cheese Burger items, muffin and the Berry Merry McFizz, we hope the customers enjoy the holidays with items that suit their tastes."  

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
