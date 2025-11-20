 SK On, Chinese partner to swap stakes in battery JVs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK On, Chinese partner to swap stakes in battery JVs

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 20:13
The SK logo is seen at SK Innovation's headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, in this file photo. [SK INNOVATION]

The SK logo is seen at SK Innovation's headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, in this file photo. [SK INNOVATION]

 
SK On, the wholly owned battery subsidiary of Korea's leading refiner SK Innovation, said Thursday it will swap stakes in its joint ventures with a Chinese partner as part of a "portfolio rebalancing" strategy.
 
SK On and EVE Power Hongkong established two electric vehicle battery joint ventures — Huizhou EVE United Energy (EUE) in 2018 and SK On Jiangsu (SKOJ) in 2019 — to strengthen their presence in the Chinese battery market, SK On said in a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

SK On currently holds a 49 percent stake in EUE and a 70 percent stake in SKOJ, with the remaining shares owned by EVE Power.
 
Under the agreement, the two companies will exchange their respective stakes, making SK On the full owner of SKOJ and EVE Power the full owner of EUE, SK On said.
 
SK On will transfer its 49 percent stake in EUE, valued at 475.9 billion won ($324 million), and EVE Power will hand over its 30 percent stake in SKOJ, valued at 434.7 billion won, on Feb. 28 next year, it said.
 
Due to the difference in valuation, SK On said it will receive 41.2 billion won from EVE Power.
 
"The stake swap is intended to allow SK On to operate SKOJ as a wholly owned subsidiary so we can respond more quickly to market conditions and more flexibly address customer demand," a company representative said.
 
SK Innovation is a key affiliate of the chip-to-construction conglomerate SK Group.
 

Yonhap
tags sk on sk group battery EV china

More in Industry

SK On, Chinese partner to swap stakes in battery JVs

LG Electronics to receive Wi-Fi patent royalties from Amazon

Back to the future: Consumers return to corded vacuums and top-loading washers

Korean autonomous driving startup inks deal with UAE-based company, beating out U.S. and China

Kia's PV5 named 2026 Int'l Van of the Year, first Asian model to win honor

Related Stories

R&D will make SK On 'global leading company,' CEO says

SK On closer to 'dream batteries' with solid electrolytes

SK On to raise $944 million in pre-IPO funding

SK On will freeze C-suite salaries until it is profitable

SK On-Ford JV begins battery production at Kentucky plant
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)