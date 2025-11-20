More in Life & Style

Cosmetics brand denies claims viral video featuring child with eyeliner was staged

Coupang Play's 'Just Makeup' is so much more, from talent to technique

Olive Young to open first U.S. store in Pasadena, California

Sick of e-scooters abandoned on sidewalks and bike lanes, Cheonan declares war on illegal parking

[WHY] Good luck? Good energy? Or just a good time? All about Korea's lottery hot spots.