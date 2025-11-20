A welcome victory in the Lone Star case — now Korea must strengthen its ISDS capabilities (KOR)

Korea has won a decisive victory in its second investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) with U.S. private equity fund Lone Star. On Nov. 18, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) overturned its earlier ruling, which ordered Korea to pay Lone Star $216.5 million, or roughly 317.3 billion won, in damages plus interest. The cancellation of what amounted to nearly 400 billion won — once delayed interest was included — is unquestionably a welcome outcome.Lone Star filed the ISDS claim in 2012, arguing that the Korean government had delayed the approval for the sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. The fund pressured the government to accept a lower price. A decade later, in 2022, an ICSID tribunal ruled in Lone Star’s favor. At the time, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration sought an annulment of the decision. Critics said the attempt was unrealistic because ICSID reviews are effectively single-stage proceedings, and their annulment rate hovers at around 5 percent. The Democratic Party (DP), then the opposition, accused the government of risking even more interest charges. Consequently, many observers likely felt uneasy while watching the DP leadership hold an emergency briefing and hail the ruling as a “major achievement” of the current administration. Han later said the party should apologize to the public instead of “jumping in belatedly to take credit.”Han deserves recognition. He pursued a difficult legal course on grounds of national interest. It is also important to acknowledge that Jung Hong-sik, the Justice Ministry official who directed the arbitration work, was appointed in February last year under the Yoon administration.Korea’s victory stemmed from a legal strategy that relentlessly targeted procedural flaws. ICSID adopted evidence unfavorable to Korea while denying Korean lawyers adequate opportunities to present arguments and conduct cross-examinations. The case underscores the importance of strong ISDS response capabilities, or the ability to marshal precise legal reasoning and documentation in highly technical international disputes. This is no time for political competition.Korea is currently facing six ISDS cases, including the dispute with U.S. hedge fund Elliott over the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, in which Elliott demanded more than 1 trillion won. As Korean investment in the United States expands, the number of ISDS cases brought against Seoul may grow. To prevent predatory foreign funds from treating Korea like an easy target — and to protect Korean companies from similar risks abroad — both the government and industries need to improve their ISDS preparedness.The case also highlights the value of civil servants who remain steady regardless of shifts in ideology or government. Even as the Dec. 3 martial law incident, the presidential election and a change of administration shook the political landscape, the legal teams handling international arbitration continued their work. The current administration, which is rattling the bureaucracy with investigations into alleged involvement in the martial law attempt, should take note.정부가 미국계 사모펀드 론스타와의 2차 국제투자분쟁에서 완승했다. 국제투자분쟁해결센터(ICSID)는 18일 한국 정부가 론스타에 손해배상금 2억1650만 달러와 지연 이자를 지급하라는 기존 판정을 취소했다. 4000억원에 달하는 한국 정부의 배상 책임이 사라진 것은 참으로 다행스러운 일이다.론스타는 한국 정부가 외환은행 매각 절차를 지연시키고 매각 가격을 낮추도록 압박했다며 2012년 투자자-국가분쟁(ISD) 소송을 제기했다. 10년 뒤인 2022년 ICSID 중재판정부는 한국 정부가 론스타에 2억1650만 달러와 이자를 배상하라고 판정했다. 하지만 당시 윤석열 정부의 한동훈 법무부 장관은 이 판정에 대해 취소를 신청했다. 이에 대해 국제 중재가 사실상 단심제라는 점, ICSID 취소 인용률이 5%에 불과하다는 점 등을 들어 “무리한 대응”이라는 비판이 쏟아졌다. 당시 야당이던 더불어민주당은 “배상 이자만 불어날 수 있다”고 공격했다. 그랬던 민주당 정부가 엊그제 총리까지 나서 “새 정부의 쾌거”라며 긴급 브리핑을 하는 장면을 보면서 어색하게 느낀 이가 많았을 것이다. 한 전 장관이 “뒤늦게 숟가락을 얹으려 하지 말고 국민께 사과해야 한다”고 한 것도 이 때문일 것이다. 국익을 위해 어려운 결정을 내렸다는 점에서 한 전 장관의 판단은 평가받을 만하다. 이번 중재 실무를 지휘한 정홍식 법무부 국제법무국장이 지난해 2월 윤석열 정부에서 임용된 인사라는 점에서 지난 정부의 공도 정당하게 인정할 필요가 있다.이번 승리는 절차상의 하자를 집요하게 파고든 법리 전략 덕분이었다. ICSID는 한국에 불리한 증거를 채택하면서 한국 측의 변론권과 반대신문 기회를 보장하지 않았다. 치밀한 논리와 증거를 들이밀 수 있는 ISD 대응 능력이 중요했다는 뜻이다. 여야가 공 다툼이나 할 때가 아니다. 2015년 삼성물산-제일모직 합병 과정을 문제삼으며 1조원 넘는 금액을 요구한 미국계 헤지펀드 엘리엇과의 분쟁을 비롯해 한국 정부가 씨름 중인 ISD가 6건이다. 우리 기업의 대미 투자가 늘어나면 미국 정부를 상대로 하는 ISD가 늘어날 가능성도 있다. 약탈적인 해외 사모펀드가 한국 정부를, 외국 정부가 한국 기업을 만만한 ‘호구’로 여기는 일이 없도록 우리 정부와 기업 모두 ISD에 대처하는 실력을 키워야 한다.이번 일은 이념과 정권을 떠나 중심을 잡고 묵묵히 자기 일을 수행하는 공무원의 존재가 얼마나 소중한지도 새삼 일깨운다. 12·3 계엄 사태와 이어진 대선, 정권 교체 와중에도 국제중재를 맡은 법무행정은 흔들리지 않았다. 공무원들의 계엄 가담 여부를 조사하겠다고 공직사회를 뒤흔들고 있는 현 정부가 유념해야 할 대목이다.