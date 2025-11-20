Boy band Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with 1M presaves on Spotify
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 15:00
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Stray Kids is the first K-pop act to earn 1 million presaves on Spotify with its upcoming mixtape “Do It,” agency JYP Entertainment said on Thursday.
Spotify allows fans to presave upcoming releases, for which the music streaming platform sends them related notifications and information.
The only other albums to surpass the 1 million feat are Taylor Swift’s “The Life of the Showgirl” and Tame Impala’s “Deadbeat.”
Stray Kids also topped Spotify’s Countdown Charts Global Top 10 — which ranks artists based on the number of weekly user presaves — for three weeks straight. The band was also the first K-pop act to ever top the chart on Nov. 5.
“Do It” is set to release on Friday at 2 p.m. The mixtape consists of five songs, including the lead track, “Divine.”
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
