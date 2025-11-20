 Girl group Le Sserafim concludes world tour in Tokyo
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:07
Girl group Le Sserafim performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Nov. 18 and 19 as part of the ″Easy Crazy Hot″ world tour. [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group Le Sserafim wrapped up a two-day concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday, performing for a total of 80,000 fans, its agency Source Music said on Thursday.
 
The two shows marked the conclusion of the group's “Easy Crazy Hot” world tour, which began in Incheon in April and held shows across 18 cities in Asia, the United States and Mexico.
 

Le Sserafim performed its hit songs, including “Unforgiven” (2023), “Crazy” (2024), “1-800-hot-n-fun” (2024), “HOT,” “Come Over” and its latest, “Spaghetti.”
 
“Because of our fans Fearnot, we’ve come to believe that we can achieve even greater dreams,” the members said toward the end of the concerts. “Thanks to you, we’ve learned that it’s OK to dream big. We want to keep chasing our most amazing dreams. [...] We’ll be artists our fans can always be proud of.”
 
Le Sserafim debuted in 2022. The quintet, comprising members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae, is set to perform at the Countdown Japan 25/26 music festival on Nov. 28.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
