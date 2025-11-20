 Singer Chuu to release first solo full-length album next year
Singer Chuu to release first solo full-length album next year

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 12:11
Singer Chuu [ATRP]

Singer Chuu will release her first solo full-length album in January, her agency ATRP said Thursday.
 
"This will highlight Chuu's present moment and weave all her musical career together into one fine piece," the agency said in a press release.
 

The album will help her break free from the cute and bubbly image that she's been known for so far, but expand her energy to a wider spectrum of music along with entirely new sides of the singer that haven't been seen before. 
 
Chuu debuted as a member of the girl group Loona in 2018 under BlockBerry Creative. She signed with ATRP and released her first solo album "Howl" in 2023.
 
Chuu will hold two fan concerts "Tiny-Con" on Dec. 13 and 14 in western Seoul.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Chuu ATRP album

