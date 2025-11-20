Park Chan-wook’s ‘No Other Choice’ sweeps Blue Dragon Film Awards with six wins
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 00:34 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 00:37
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Director Park Chan-wook’s black comedy film “No Other Choice” pulled off a big win at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Wednesday night, taking home six awards including Best Picture and Best Actress.
“I remember receiving an award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards when I was 27,” said Son after winning Best Actress during the ceremony held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul. “At the time, I said that living as a 27-year-old actress wasn’t easy — and that the award would give me strength. More than 10 years have passed since then, and I had always dreamed of one day receiving Best Actress — and tonight, that dream came true.”
She added, "Since getting married and becoming a mother, I’ve come to see the world through a different lens. I hope to grow into a better person — and through that, a better actor who can continue to stay by your side through meaningful work. I’d also like to share the joy of this award with my husband Kim Tae-pyung [Hyun Bin] and our son."
Released on Sept. 24, the black comedy follows Man-su, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, a middle-aged man who is abruptly laid off from his company and resorts to extreme measures in his desperate search for new employment. In the film, Son plays Mi-ri, Man-su’s wife.
The film also received the Best Picture award, one of Korea’s prestigious film honors. However, director Park and actor Lee Byung-hun were unable to attend the ceremony.
“The industry seems a bit down these days but I hope 'No Other Choice,' which was finally completed after 20 years, can offer hope and courage to those who watch it,” said Back Ji-sun, CEO of the film’s production company, Moho Film, after accepting the Best Picture award.
Along with Best Picture and Best Actress, the film also won Best Director, Technical Award, Best Music and Best Supporting Actor for Lee Sung-min.
Hyun Bin also won Best Actor award — joining his wife Son in the winners’ circle — for his role in “Harbin” (2024), which also won Best Cinematography and Lighting. "I was truly happy and honored to be part of this project, and I’m deeply grateful. I don’t think I could’ve carried the weight of this role without the people who stood by me,” he said after receiving the Best Actor award.
Also, a rare two-shot of celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on stage was captured as they jointly received the Chungjungone Most Popular Actor award. Actors Park Jin-young and Lim Yoon-a were also honored with the award.
“I think the last time we received an award together was for the drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019-20) and now, standing here side by side with another award in our hands — I’m just so happy,” Hyun Bin said.
Son also added, “I’m incredibly honored to receive such a wonderful award alongside my amazing husband. Thank you to our fans and the Blue Dragon Film Awards for giving us a memory we’ll cherish forever.”
The Most Popular Film award, given to the picture that attracted the largest audience of that year, went to zombie comedy film “My Daughter is a Zombie.”
Actor Ahn Bo-hyun was named Best New Actor for his role in “Pretty Crazy,” which was his first lead role, and actor Kim Do-yeon won the Best New Actress award for her performance in "Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary” (2024). Actor Park Ji-hyun also took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Hidden Face" (2024).
"I lived as a boxer for a very long time, and the first film I ever saw back then, or maybe just a film that I watched back then, was 'Crying Fist' (2005),” Ahn said while accepting the award. “It was the movie that made me think, 'I want to try acting someday.' I think that’s when the dream first began."
Best Screenplay went to “The Match,” Best Editing to “Hi-Five” and Best Art Direction to “Uprising” (2024). The Chungjungone Short Film Award went to "In Our Day," directed by Kim So-yeon. Best New Director went to Kim Hye-young for film “It’s Okay!”
This year’s edition was hosted once again by actors Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon. It was previously hosted by actor Kim Hye-soo, who held the position for 30 years from 1993 until 2023.
Singer Lee Chan-hyuk from AKMU, Boy band BoyNextDoor, the a capella group La Poem and Hwasa performed during the ceremony to celebrate the event. Actor Choi So-yul, who played the daughter of actors Lee Byung-hun and Son in “No Other Choice,” also performed a cello piece.
Ahead of the main ceremony, a red carpet event also took place featuring actors including Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon.
Launched in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards is one of the three biggest film awards ceremonies in Korea, alongside Baeksang Arts Awards and Daejong Film Awards.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)