 Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry after 10 years of dating
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 15:32
Actors Shin Min-a, left, and Kim Woo-bin [YONHAP]

Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a will tie the knot after dating for 10 years, the two actors' agency AM Entertainment said on Thursday.
 
“The two have promised to become partners for life because of the deep level of trust that they have built over their long years of relationship,” the agency said in a statement.
 

The wedding will take place in Seoul — with a small guest list of only friends and family — on Dec. 20.
 
“We ask for your love and support regarding the two people's decision. We also vow to support their future career as actors,” said the agency.
 
Kim also shared the news through a handwritten letter with his online fan community.
 
“I am writing this [letter] because I wanted to share the news first with [my fans] who have always given someone as lacking as me so much unconditional love and support,” he wrote. “Yes, I am getting married. I plan on spending the rest of my life with the person who has already been by my side for so long. We ask for your support so our journey is even warmer.” 
 
Shin, born in 1984, made her debut as a fashion model in 1998. Kim, born in 1989, also began his career as a fashion model in 2008. The two started dating in 2015.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Woo-bin Shin Min-a marriage

