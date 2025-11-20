 Soldier injured in explosion inside DMZ, condition not life-threatening
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:03
Soldiers are seen near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the western front of the DMZ in Paju, Gyeonggi on July 26, 2022 in this file photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

One soldier was injured Thursday morning after an explosion occurred inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, officials said.
 
The explosion took place at 9:20 a.m. on the western front of the DMZ in Paju, just northwest of Seoul, for unknown reasons, according to officials.
 

A 24-year-old Army staff sergeant, who was on a mission to detect land mines on the southern side of the inter-Korean border at the time, suffered what is presumed to be an ankle fracture due to the blast.
 
He was wearing anti-mine protective gear and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
 
Military authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
 

