China postpones trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Korea and Japan, Seoul says
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:47
China has notified Korea that it will postpone a trilateral meeting of culture ministers with Japan scheduled for this month, Korea's Culture Ministry said on Thursday.
China did not give a reason for the postponement. Beijing and Tokyo have been locked in an escalating diplomatic dispute following a comment by Japan's prime minister about how Tokyo might react to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)