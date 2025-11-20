 China postpones trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Korea and Japan, Seoul says
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:47
China’s national flag flutters in the wind in Beijing, China on Nov. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

China has notified Korea that it will postpone a trilateral meeting of culture ministers with Japan scheduled for this month, Korea's Culture Ministry said on Thursday.
 
China did not give a reason for the postponement. Beijing and Tokyo have been locked in an escalating diplomatic dispute following a comment by Japan's prime minister about how Tokyo might react to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.
 

Reuters
