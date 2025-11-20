 Lee set to hold summit talks with Egypt's El-Sisi, unveil Middle East initiatives
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee set to hold summit talks with Egypt's El-Sisi, unveil Middle East initiatives

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 09:18
President Lee Jae Myung, left, arrives at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, left, arrives at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and outline Korea's new initiatives for the Middle East during his three-day visit to Egypt.
 
Lee arrived in Cairo from Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on the second leg of his four-nation trip, which will also take him to South Africa and Turkey.
 

Related Article

 
On Thursday, Lee is scheduled to hold a summit meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi to discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields.
 
The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand trade, investment and cultural exchanges, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
 
Defense industry cooperation is a key pillar of the partnership, highlighted by Egypt's $1.7 billion contract with Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace to procure K9 self-propelled howitzers and other military equipment.
 
As Korean culture is enjoying rising popularity in Egypt, Lee is expected to mention cultural exchanges between the two nations.
 
The two countries are also expected to sign memorandums of understanding to enhance practical cooperation during the summit.
 
After the summit, Lee plans to deliver a speech at Cairo University to outline his vision for deeper engagement with the Middle East, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.
 
Later in the day, Lee is scheduled to meet with Korean residents in Egypt.
 
On Friday, he will fly to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the Group of 20 summit.

Yonhap
tags egypt lee jae myung diplomacy

More in Diplomacy

Lee set to hold summit talks with Egypt's El-Sisi, unveil Middle East initiatives

Vice foreign ministry notes need to resume talks with Japan on sea boundaries under UN framework

Soprano Sumi Jo's performance in Abu Dhabi moves first lady Kim Hea Kyung to tears

UAE breaks out the hospitality for President Lee, including Unesco-registered hair dance

South Korean envoy stresses close cooperation with U.S. to pave way for North Korea dialogue

Related Stories

Leave diplomacy in the domain of diplomacy (KOR)

Korea, Egypt talk cooperation in defense and nuclear projects

President Lee set to depart for Canada to attend Group of 7 summit

Lee holds first phone talks with Egyptian president, vows to expand cultural cooperation

Lee will post social media messages in both Korean and foreign languages to 'show respect'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)