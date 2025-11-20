 South Korean, Egyptian leaders agree to become regional 'peace promoters' at Cairo summit
South Korean, Egyptian leaders agree to become regional 'peace promoters' at Cairo summit

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 21:52
President Lee Jae Myung, left, speaks at a joint press briefing with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after their bilateral summit at the presidential palace in Cairo on Nov. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to work toward becoming "promoters of peace" in their regions, while exploring ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense and culture during a bilateral summit in Cairo on Thursday.  
 
"South Korea and Egypt agreed to jointly contribute to international peace, including the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East, as 'peace promoters,'" Lee said in a joint press briefing with El-Sisi after the bilateral summit.  
 
Lee said they had "in-depth discussions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East" and that El-Sisi expressed support for his government's "efforts to usher in a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth on the Korean Peninsula." Likewise, he lauded Egypt's efforts toward a cease-fire and reconstruction in Gaza, as well as for peace in the Middle East.  
 
Despite being geographically distant, Lee noted that South Korea and Egypt have "maintained close cooperation based on mutual respect and trust in various areas, including the economy, culture and education."
 
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, and the two leaders agreed to strengthen their cooperative partnership in "peace, prosperity and cultural enrichment," he said.  
 

"Building on this shared understanding, we agreed to solidify further the foundation for cooperation for the development of future generations, expand our reach as a cultural powerhouse and strengthen solidarity for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East," Lee added.  
 
Lee said he also explained that the K-defense industry is "recognized for its excellent performance around the world" and expressed hope that the defense cooperation between the two countries, represented by the joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers, will expand to include South Korea's FA-50 light attack fighters and the Cheongeom anti-tank guided missiles, dubbed "TAipers," or Tank Snipers.
 
Seoul has been keen on expanding defense industry cooperation after Egypt inked a $1.7 billion contract with South Korean arms giant Hanwha Aerospace for K9 self-propelled howitzers in 2022. The TAipers are lightweight, air-launched guided anti-tank missiles also produced by Hanwha Aerospace, while the FA-50s are developed by Korea Aerospace Industries.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ahead of their bilateral summit at the presidential palace in Cairo on Nov. 20 on Nov. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The leaders laid the groundwork for expanding cooperation in economic and social sectors. Lee noted that Egypt has the largest manufacturing base in North Africa and is a key hub connecting Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
 
The two sides  signed a joint declaration to pursue a South Korea-Egypt Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to serve as an institutional foundation for broad economic cooperation. They also agreed to cooperate on economic free zones.
 
They further welcomed the conclusion of a social security agreement and agreed to establish a mutually beneficial partnership in the education sector. This includes science education, Korean language, vocational and technical training, and the digital transformation.
 
As cultural powerhouses, both South Korea and Egypt agreed to further expand the horizons of cultural cooperation, Lee said in the press briefing, noting the popularity of K-content in the region — including K-dramas, K-pop, Korean cuisine and the Korean language.  
 
To this end, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation to promote exchanges in fields such as audiovisual arts, performing arts, publishing, museums and libraries.
 
Starting a 10-day, four-country overseas tour in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Lee arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Egypt.  
 
Earlier Thursday, Lee was greeted by El-Sisi in a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office, and the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting and an extended meeting. They later signed bilateral agreements before holding the joint press conference.  
 
President Lee Jae-myung, left, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspect the honor guard at a welcoming ceremony ahead of their bilateral summit at the presidential palace in Cairo on Nov. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee, in a contribution to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram published on Thursday, asked Egypt to support South Korea's plans to denuclearize North Korea through a phased approach and its peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula.  
 
He noted how Egypt actively mediated cease-fire negotiations by cooperating with international partners such as the United States and Qatar, and proposed a 60-day truce for the Gaza war.
 
"The path of the Republic of Korea is the same," Lee said, explaining his vision for peace in Northeast Asia. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name. 
 
"I firmly believe we must open a new era of peaceful coexistence and joint growth on the Korean Peninsula," he said, vowing to "pursue denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through practical and phased solutions."
 
Lee has been a proponent of a three-step denuclearization plan comprised of a freeze, reduction and dismantlement of the North's nuclear program. At the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Lee also unveiled the "END initiative" centered on "exchange," "normalization" and "denuclearization."  
 
In the piece, Lee also noted the presence of Samsung and LG factories in Egypt producing TVs, washing machines and smartphones.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
