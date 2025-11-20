UN Command denies proxying Seoul's proposal to talk with Pyongyang
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 19:06
The United Nations Command (UNC) said Thursday that it did not convey any message or proposal related to Seoul’s offer of military talks with Pyongyang, effectively contradicting a recent statement by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense.
On Nov. 17, the ministry proposed military talks with North Korea to discuss redefining the military demarcation line (MDL), saying it had “actively attempted to deliver the proposal to the North in consultation with the UNC.” But in response to a JoongAng Ilbo inquiry, the UNC said, “We have not conveyed any messages or proposals specific to inter-Korean dialogue.”
“United Nations Command is aware of the situation and continues to monitor developments along the military demarcation line,” the UNC said. “We have sought to engage the Korean People’s Army on Armistice-related MDL issues since last year. However, we have not conveyed any messages or proposals specific to inter-Korean dialogue.”
“We remain committed to close coordination with the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense and continue to support efforts that reduce risk between military forces and align with established duties and obligations under the Armistice framework,” added the command.
While the UNC acknowledged contact with the North to manage border tensions, it said these interactions were unrelated to the South’s recent proposal. This level of clarity in a formal statement — especially on an issue of government policy — is rare for the UNC, which generally refrains from public commentary. The statement may reflect discomfort with how the ministry portrayed the UNC’s role.
Defense ministry cites UNC consultation
At a press briefing on Monday, director-general for defense policy at the Ministry of National Defense, publicly proposed military talks with Pyongyang to reset the MDL baseline. A senior ministry official told reporters the ministry “had been in consultation with the UNC and made active efforts to notify the North of those discussions.”
When asked whether the government had proposed discussing MDL issues multiple times through UNC or North Korean channels before resorting to a public announcement, the official replied, “That’s correct.”
The response was interpreted as meaning the government had been attempting behind-the-scenes contact with the North via the so-called “pink phone” — the direct communication line between the UNC and the North Korean military. A ministry official later clarified that while Monday's statement was the first formal offer of talks, there had been multiple attempts to raise the issue with the North.
UNC distances itself from Seoul’s outreach
Despite the ministry’s narrative, the UNC stressed that it had not delivered any message related to inter-Korean talks. Analysts say the clarification reflects the UNC’s emphasis on political neutrality and its intent to avoid the perception of facilitating dialogue between the two Koreas.
Sources say the UNC has sent communications to the North Korean military on its own account regarding MDL violations since the first half of last year. The UNC apparently formed its statement right after the defense ministry's claim, and the ministry then also altered its position the following day on Tuesday, saying, “Our proposal for talks was not delivered to the North through UNC channels.”
In a follow-up statement, the ministry said the official proposal was made for the first time via the press briefing and emphasized again that “there had been repeated discussions between our military with the UNC on MDL issues, and the UNC has conveyed its views to the North on multiple occasions.” The ministry maintained that “prior coordination with the UNC took place regarding our recent proposal on the South-North military talks.”
Some within the military community are expressing concern that tensions between the Defense Ministry and the UNC may be resurfacing, echoing past frictions during the Moon Jae-in administration. Robert Abrams, who served as commander of both U.S. Forces Korea and the UNC, said in 2022 after his retirement that the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement posed the biggest point of friction in the alliance and had hindered readiness and alliance support efforts by the UNC.
