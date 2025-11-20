 Arms agency launches project to upgrade 1,800-ton submarines
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 13:33
This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Nov. 20, shows a blueprint for the envisioned upgrade of 1,800-ton KSS-II submarines. [YONHAP]

This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Nov. 20, shows a blueprint for the envisioned upgrade of 1,800-ton KSS-II submarines. [YONHAP]

 
The state arms procurement agency has launched a 468.9 billion won ($319.5 million) project to upgrade the aging combat and sonar systems of the 1,800-ton KSS-II submarines to step up operational capabilities, officials said Thursday.
 
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) held a meeting marking the launch of the development project at the headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan.
 

Under the plan, the agency aims to replace the combat systems and towed array sonars of three KSS-II submarines with the latest equipment by 2033. They will also be newly equipped with mine avoidance sonars and buoyant wire antennas, according to DAPA.
 
The planned upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the submarines' operational capabilities, including their detection, navigation and attack skills, and help demonstrate the optimal combat system developed through homegrown technology, the agency said.

Yonhap
