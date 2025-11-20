Authorities raid six locations in Ulsan thermal power plant demolition probe
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 11:56 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 13:05
The Ministry of Employment and Labor and police conducted joint raids Thursday as part of their investigation into the collapse of a boiler tower at Korea East-West Power’s Ulsan thermal power plant, which killed seven workers.
Around 50 personnel from the Busan Regional Office of Employment and Labor and Ulsan Metropolitan Police conducted search and seizure operations at six locations starting at 9 a.m., including HJ Shipbuilding & Construction’s headquarters and on-site office. Authorities seized documents related to the dismantling project and records of previous incidents.
Investigators aim to determine whether appropriate safety measures were in place to prevent a collapse during demolition. The probe will also examine the structural causes of the accident, including the chain of command between contractors and subcontractors, demolition methods and the safety management system.
The Labor Ministry said it will hold those responsible accountable under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act if violations are found during its review of the seized materials.
Police added that once the analysis is complete, they plan to press charges against those responsible for safety oversight.
The fatal incident occurred at 2:02 p.m. on Nov. 6, when boiler tower No. 5 — part of three 60-meter-tall (197-foot-tall) towers set to be demolished — collapsed during the structural weakening stage involving precutting columns and beams to facilitate demolition by explosion.
At the time of the collapse, eight of nine workers were cutting steel on a platform 25 meters above ground, while one worker was directing the work from outside. Two workers were rescued and hospitalized, but the remaining seven were trapped in the debris and later confirmed dead.
