Coupang data breach exposes data of 4,500 customers, including five most recent orders
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 20:10
Coupang said Thursday that the personal information of about 4,500 customers was exposed in an unauthorized access incident.
“On Nov. 18, we confirmed that customer information had been viewed without authorization,” the company said. “The accessed data included names, email addresses, saved delivery addresses and details of the five most recent orders.”
Coupang added that it blocked the third party's access path immediately after detecting the activity and has so far found no cases of the exposed information being misused.
The company reported the data exposure to the Personal Information Protection Commission on Thursday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
