Entertainment agency executive referred to prosecutors over serious assault allegations
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 11:23
A senior executive at a major entertainment agency has been referred to prosecutors without detention for allegedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman and abandoning her on the street, causing serious injury.
The Seocho Police Precinct said Wednesday that it had forwarded the suspect to the prosecution on charges including quasi-forcible molestation and involuntary injury.
The suspect is accused of picking up a heavily intoxicated woman in his car on a road in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, last August, sexually assaulting her and then leaving her on the roadside, causing her to suffer severe injuries.
The woman was found about 90 minutes later after a passerby reported her to police. She was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, skull fracture and optic nerve damage, ultimately losing vision in her left eye.
Police sought a detention warrant for the suspect twice, but a court rejected both requests.
