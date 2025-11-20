 Entertainment agency executive referred to prosecutors over serious assault allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Entertainment agency executive referred to prosecutors over serious assault allegations

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 11:23
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A senior executive at a major entertainment agency has been referred to prosecutors without detention for allegedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman and abandoning her on the street, causing serious injury.
 
The Seocho Police Precinct said Wednesday that it had forwarded the suspect to the prosecution on charges including quasi-forcible molestation and involuntary injury.
 

Related Article

The suspect is accused of picking up a heavily intoxicated woman in his car on a road in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, last August, sexually assaulting her and then leaving her on the roadside, causing her to suffer severe injuries.
 
The woman was found about 90 minutes later after a passerby reported her to police. She was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, skull fracture and optic nerve damage, ultimately losing vision in her left eye.
 
Police sought a detention warrant for the suspect twice, but a court rejected both requests.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags sexual assault police entertainment agency executive

More in Social Affairs

Entertainment agency executive referred to prosecutors over serious assault allegations

Ferry returned to port following grounding near Shinan County

With census counting same-sex partnerships, hope rises for recognition

Court allows partial broadcast of former first lady's trial for first time

Korea leads East Asia in childhood obesity as experts urge earlier intervention

Related Stories

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years

TikTokker with 55 million subscribers sentenced to prison for sexual assault

143 Entertainment CEO accused of indecently assaulting child

Bobby Chung caught in another alleged assault scandal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)