Family of man who died in market truck crash donates his organs
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 21:29
A man who was critically injured in a truck crash at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, has died, police said on Thursday.
His family informed the doctors of their decision to donate his organs before withdrawing life support on Tuesday, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency.
The victim had been visiting the market when he was struck by the truck on Nov. 13, suffering severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness.
Police plan to refer the detained driver to the prosecution on Friday on charges of causing death or injury while violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.
The suspect is accused of driving a 1-ton truck for 132 meters (433 feet) through a traditional market in Wonjong-dong, Ojeong District, hitting multiple pedestrians. Footage from the pedal black box reportedly shows the suspect pressing the accelerator.
The death toll from the incident has risen to four. The three other casualties were women in their 60s to 80s.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
