Ferry returned to port following grounding near Shinan County

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 08:57 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 09:07
A 26,546-ton passenger ferry that ran aground near an uninhabited island off Shinan County, South Jeolla, returned to Mokpo Port under its own power approximately nine hours after the accident on Wednesday evening. The Coast Guard is investigating navigational error as a likely cause.
According to the Coast Guard, the Queen Jenuvia 2 safely docked at the Mokpo Ferry Terminal at 5:44 a.m. Thursday. The vessel had partially run aground on the edge of Jokdo, an islet near Jangsan-myeon in Shinan County, at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, remaining stranded for nine hours and 27 minutes.
There were 267 people aboard the ferry at the time of the accident — 246 passengers and 21 crew members. All passengers were evacuated by Coast Guard rescue boats and transferred to the Mokpo Coast Guard’s dedicated pier. No serious injuries were reported, though 27 individuals, including a pregnant woman, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries such as pain and discomfort.
Shortly after the grounding, the ferry operator and the Coast Guard deployed four tugboats and successfully completed a refloating operation at 2:35 a.m. Although the hull was stuck on the edge of the islet, there was no breach or flooding, and the ship was deemed capable of navigating under its own power.
After the refloating, the 21 crew members remained on board and piloted the vessel back to Mokpo Port without incident.
At a briefing Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said the ferry had veered off its usual course and that a delayed course correction appeared to have caused the accident.
The waters around the site are a narrow strait heavily trafficked by coastal ferries and typically require manual steering rather than reliance on automatic navigation systems. The investigation will focus on whether the captain and navigating officers made appropriate decisions.
The Coast Guard has secured the ship’s voyage data recorder and onboard and external surveillance camera footage and plans to examine the timing of the course change, steering procedures, weather conditions and visibility at the time of the accident.
