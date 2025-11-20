Former broadcast watchdog chief referred to the prosecution
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 20:11
Police have referred Lee Jin-sook, former head of the now-defunct Korea Communications Commission (KCC) to the prosecution on charges of violating the State Public Officials Act and the Public Official Election Act.
Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct in western Seoul sent Lee to the prosecution on Wednesday without detention, according to police on Thursday.
Lee is accused of appearing on several conservative-leaning YouTube channels between September and October 2024 and again between March and April 2025, where she allegedly made politically biased remarks or engaged in actions deemed to constitute premature electioneering.
She was arrested at her home on Dec. 2 and questioned twice while in custody, but was released two days later after a court ordered her release during a detention review hearing.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
