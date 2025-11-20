 Heritage committee voices strong concerns over Seoul's high-rise plan near Jongmyo Shrine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Heritage committee voices strong concerns over Seoul's high-rise plan near Jongmyo Shrine

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 14:34
A rendered image of what the surrounding area near Jongmyo would look like if a building as high as 145 meters (476 feet) were constructed in Sewoon District 4 [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

A rendered image of what the surrounding area near Jongmyo would look like if a building as high as 145 meters (476 feet) were constructed in Sewoon District 4 [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
An advisory committee of the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) expressed strong concerns on Thursday over the Seoul Metropolitan Government's plan to build high-rise buildings near the historic Jongmyo Shrine.
 
The Cultural Heritage Committee under the KHS criticized the city's development plan for the Sewun 4 District, located across from the 14th-century Confucian shrine, describing it as "a move that disregards social consensus."
 

Related Article

The committee, tasked with studying and deliberating on matters related to preservation and management of cultural heritage sites, said it is "following the series of developments seriously."
 
The committee emphasized it had already reached an agreement with the city in 2018, allowing buildings up to 55 meters (180 feet) overlooking the Jongno area and up to 71.9 meters overlooking Cheonggye Stream.
 
"We reached this solution through years of consultation and review, with agreement from all parties involved," it said, calling it "the product of coordination where preservation and development can coexist."
 
The city, however, has recently increased the maximum heights to 101 and 145 meters, respectively.
 
Denouncing the city's height revision, the committee said the move disregards social consensus and demonstrates a clear bias in favor of development interests.
 
It urged the city to conduct a World Heritage Impact Assessment, noting that the preservation of Jongmyo's value constitutes "an international commitment and obligation."
 
Jongmyo, one of Korea's earliest Unesco World Heritage sites, was inscribed in 1995 for its outstanding universal value as the oldest and most intact royal Confucian shrine. According to the KHS, Unesco's original inscription condition explicitly stipulated that no high-rise building permits be granted in the adjacent areas that could harm the landscape of the World Heritage site.

Yonhap
tags Heritage Jongmyo Korea

More in Social Affairs

Koreans rush to reclaim Mounjaro orders stuck at customs

Labor minister voices need to pass bill to raise retirement age by year-end

Park golf a hole in one for older adults out to socialize, exercise

Woman accused of stabbing fellow YouTuber during livestream after he said, 'We're not actually dating'

Record-high employment for working mothers pushes career-interruption rate to new low

Related Stories

Culture minister vows to protect Jongmyo as Seoul city's high-rise clause change survives suit

Heritage service 'regrets' Seoul city's plan for potential skyscrapers around Unesco-listed Jongmyo Shrine

Jongmyo Shrine designated as World Heritage district

Supreme Court clears way for downtown skyscraper overlooking Unesco World Heritage shrine

Seoul gov't criticizes Korea Heritage Service for not following World Heritage requirements for Jongmyo Shrine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)