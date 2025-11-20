Korean man in Japan turns himself in for allegedly killing parents
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 12:49
A Korean man living in northern Japan turned himself in to police on Tuesday after allegedly fatally stabbing both of his parents at their home in Aomori, according to Japanese media.
Nippon TV News and Aomori TV reported Wednesday that police detained an unemployed Korean national surnamed Kim, who also goes by the Japanese name Taishu Kanemoto, on suspicion of murder.
Police say Kim fatally stabbed his mother, Mira, in the back and chest with what appeared to be a knife at their home in Aomori on Tuesday. Officers also discovered the body of his father, Naoto Kanemoto, at the scene and are investigating Kim for the father’s killing as well.
Kim called police on Tuesday morning and told officers he had killed his parents.
Responding officers found Kim’s mother lying flat on the floor of the first-floor bathroom with multiple stab wounds on her back and other parts of her body. They found his father in the hallway with several wounds on his chest and other areas.
Both parents had defense wounds, according to reports. Police say Kim also had cuts on his arm, which suggests a struggle. Investigators seized a bloodstained knife believed to be the weapon used in the killings.
Kim lived with his parents and a younger sibling. Police are still examining the details of the incident and his motive.
