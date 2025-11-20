Navigator in Shinan County ferry incident allegedly on phone at the helm
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 20 Nov. 2025, 12:56
MOKPO, South Jeolla — The navigator of the Queen Jenuvia II ferry that ran aground off the southwestern coast on Wednesday night was allegedly "texting while at the helm" and left the ship on autopilot.
According to the initial investigation on Thursday, the ferry ran aground after straying roughly 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from its route while sailing through a narrow channel under automatic navigation, according to the Mokpo Coast Guard on Thursday.
The navigator reportedly switched control over to the autopilot system in a section of the route where manual operation was required, as they were reportedly distracted by a mobile phone.
As a result, the ferry missed the appropriate timing for a course change and veered into an uninhabited island, leading to the grounding. The location of the incident is known as a densely trafficked coastal route for local ferries.
Authorities explained that, in narrow channels, vessels generally do not rely on autopilot due to the need for increased vigilance.
The navigator was on duty at the time of the accident, while the captain had temporarily stepped away from the bridge. The navigator was also the one who reported the grounding via the Vessel Traffic Service.
The Coast Guard plans to pursue operational negligence charges against those found responsible.
“There are no official manuals requiring manual navigation in narrow channels,” a Mokpo Coast Guard official said. “However, vessels typically do not operate on autopilot in such areas.”
The Queen Jenuvia II returned to port approximately nine hours after the incident. Operations have been suspended pending an investigation and safety inspection.
Authorities have secured CCTV footage from inside and outside the ship, as well as data from the voyage data recorder, to determine the exact cause of the incident.
The ferry was en route from Jeju to Mokpo with 246 passengers and 21 crew members on board when it ran aground near an uninhabited island off Shinan County. The vessel returned to Mokpo’s Samhak Port at 5:44 a.m., 9 hours and 27 minutes after the accident.
All passengers were safely evacuated, but many left behind their vehicles and cargo after being moved to accommodation provided by the ferry operator until the vessel returned.
A total of 27 passengers were taken to hospitals for minor symptoms, such as pain or headaches experienced from the impact.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO, HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)