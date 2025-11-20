 Nonregular school workers launch relay strike nationwide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Nonregular school workers launch relay strike nationwide

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 13:33
Students are given bread for lunch in an elementary school due to a strike by non-regular school workers in this file photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

Students are given bread for lunch in an elementary school due to a strike by non-regular school workers in this file photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Nonregular school workers, mostly cafeteria cooks and after-school day care service assistants, said Thursday they will go on a one-day general strike in each region over the next two weeks after wage negotiations with the education authorities fell through.
 
The National School Nonregular Workers Solidarity Council, which represents about 94,000 members affiliated with several occupational unions, said its one-day general walkout is set to be staged in Seoul, Incheon, Gangwon, Sejong and the central province of North Chungcheong on Thursday.
 

Related Article

The council has held collective wage negotiations with the education authorities since August but decided to launch the strike after failing to reach an agreement.
 
It said the strike will last one day in each region until early next month.
 
On Friday, nonregular workers in Gwangju, the southwestern provinces of Jeolla and Jeju will walk off the job. Council members in Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and the central province of South Chungcheong will go on strike on Dec. 4 and those in Busan, Daegu, Ulsan and the southeastern provinces of South Gyeongsang and North Gyeongsang will join the move the following day.
 
The education authorities have devised countermeasures, fearing that the strike by those mostly involved in providing meals and child care may disrupt school operations.
 
In the case of school meals, each school plans to flexibly adjust the menu or provide alternative foods, such as bread and milk. Schools will also provide alternative day care programs to ensure that their after-school service would operate normally.
 
A year ago, the nonregular school workers staged a one-day general strike in early December, prompting many schools to replace lunch meals with bread and milk and recruit volunteers for after-school child care programs.

Yonhap
tags Strike Korea School

More in Social Affairs

Arms agency launches project to upgrade 1,800-ton submarines

Financial regulator calls on credit card firms to better protect customer data

Nonregular school workers launch relay strike nationwide

First mate, three helmsmen booked for gross negligence after ferry runs aground off South Jeolla

Korean man in Japan turns himself in for allegedly killing parents

Related Stories

Schools' non-regular workers to strike this week over pay, working conditions

Resident doctors eye return to work as standoff with government begins to thaw

Doctor demonstration

Medical school admissions to return to pre-expansion levels in 2026, Education Ministry says

Gov't to pour additional 77.5B won into emergency healthcare
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)