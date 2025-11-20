Photo of electric unicycle being charged at Starbucks faces backlash online
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 20:14
A photo of a person's electric unicycle being charged inside a Starbucks has drawn criticism online, raising concerns about safety and the appropriate use of public amenities.
A member of Bobaedream, an online community, uploaded the photo on Wednesday, writing, “I wonder if it's really okay to charge something like that at Starbucks,” adding, “It seems dangerous to charge it indoors.”
Some defended the unicycle owner, pointing to unclear guidelines regarding the use of power outlets in cafes. “There are no strict rules about what you can plug in,” one comment read. Others suggested that the individual could be a delivery driver who urgently needed to charge the unicycle for work. “We should consider [the owner's] circumstances,” another user said.
But a majority criticized the action. “Cafe electricity isn’t public property,” one person wrote. “Charging a laptop should be the limit,” a second said. “This is a classic case of someone taking advantage of kindness due to their own entitlement,” another comment read.
Some also voiced concerns about where the public should draw the line. “At this rate, people might start charging electric bikes or even electric cars in cafes,” one user wrote.
Electric unicycles carry high-capacity batteries that require strong electric currents to charge. If plugged into nonstandard outlets, they may overheat, short-circuit or even ignite.
While using the wall-mounted two-socket outlet in the photo is unlikely to pose any risks, experts warn that charging such devices using power strips commonly found in study cafes or small shops could lead to fire hazards.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
