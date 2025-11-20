 SKT rejects recommended compensation of $200 per user over data breach
SKT rejects recommended compensation of $200 per user over data breach

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 20:12
SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [NEWS1]

SK Telecom (SKT) has rejected a proposal from the Personal Information Dispute Mediation Committee to compensate subscribers affected by a data breach.
 
The telecom giant notified the committee in the afternoon that it would not accept the proposed settlement, according to industry sources on Thursday.
 

“While we respect the committee’s decision, we have decided not to accept the proposal as it does not fully take into account the company’s proactive compensation measures and efforts to prevent a recurrence,” the telecom said in a statement. “We will continue to work toward regaining customer trust and preventing further damage.”
 
The dispute mediation committee recommended on Nov. 4 that SKT pay 300,000 won ($200) in damages to each of the 3,998 subscribers who filed for mediation.
 
With SKT's rejection, those affected must now file a lawsuit to seek compensation through the courts.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
