University student arrested after attacking TA with box cutter over test score

Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 21:15
Korean police logo [YONHAP]

 
A university student was arrested on the spot after attacking a teaching assistant (TA) with a box cutter because they were unhappy with their result on an exam.
 
The Suwon Yeongtong Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said on Thursday that it arrested an Ajou University student on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated property damage.
 

The student is accused of injuring the TA by swinging a box cutter once on the university's campus in Yeongtong District, Suwon, at around 3:10 p.m.
 
The TA suffered a cut on their left chest but is not in critical condition.
 
Before the attack, the student allegedly entered a professor’s office — where they ripped up a lab gown — before encountering the TA and attacking them.
 
During questioning, the student reportedly told police that they “were dissatisfied with the grade on their exam.”
 
Police are investigating the incident in detail.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
