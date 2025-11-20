Woman accused of stabbing fellow YouTuber during livestream after he said, 'We're not actually dating'
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 16:11
A woman who allegedly swung a weapon at a male YouTuber in the middle of a livestream did so after becoming enraged when he said, “We’re not actually dating,” according to investigators.
According to JTBC’s general affairs television program “Crime Chief” (2014-) on Tuesday, in September, a female YouTuber rushed at a male YouTuber with a weapon while he was streaming live. The man suffered injuries that are expected to take eight weeks to heal.
The two had grown close while filming content in which they appeared as a pretend married couple. They traveled to Taiwan to shoot a honeymoon-themed video, but a dispute broke out during the trip.
After returning to Korea, they joined fellow YouTubers for drinks and continued a livestream. During the broadcast, one viewer commented that “[The man] seems to match better with [the woman’s] friend than with [the woman],” causing the mood to sour.
The tension escalated further when the man said, “We’re not even really dating — why are you getting upset?”
The woman went home but later returned to the scene with a weapon and attacked the man. She stabbed him twice in the abdomen, and the man told police he was also stabbed in the arm and hand while trying to block the attack.
The woman was arrested at her home shortly after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder. She later submitted a written statement of remorse, and the charge was reduced to aggravated assault. The woman is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 15.
Prosecutors said the woman told investigators that she attacked the man because she felt “humiliated” by his remark that they were not in a relationship.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)