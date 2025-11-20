After 6 years and 7 months…

A Seoul court handed down fines to six sitting lawmakers from the People Power Party, as well as former party officials including Hwang Kyo-ahn, for their roles in the 2019 “fast-track clashes” at the National Assembly, nearly seven years after the incident and five years and ten months after indictment. The court cited massive evidence and prolonged procedural delays for the lengthy trial. Critics said both parties intentionally stalled proceedings, while academics warned that relying on courts to resolve political disputes reflects the escalating judicialization of politics and risks normalizing legislative violence. [PARK YONG-SEOK]