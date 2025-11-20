Unfinished tasks after the Korea-U.S. nuclear energy agreement

A new fact sheet outlining Korea-U.S. cooperation across economic and security fields was released recently. It includes agreements on uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing, and nuclear-powered submarines. These steps open the door to addressing longstanding goals in the nuclear sector such as securing enriched uranium for reactor fuel, reducing the management burden of spent fuel, and building the capability to supply fuel for advanced reactors. The agreement also provides a path for nuclear technology, long valued mainly for its economic and energy-security benefits, to contribute more directly to national defense through submarine propulsion.Korea operates 26 reactors and ranks as the world’s fifth-largest nuclear power producer. Since the first commercial unit at Kori began operating in 1978, nuclear energy has supplied about one third of the country’s electricity at low cost. That stable supply has played a central role in keeping electricity prices down and supporting rapid industrial growth. The contribution to daily life and national competitiveness has been substantial. Nuclear power must continue to serve as a stable, low-cost, carbon-free source as Korea moves deeper into an era shaped by artificial intelligence and carbon neutrality.Securing enriched uranium remains essential to sustaining this role. Today, more than 40 percent of the world’s supply comes from Russia. As seen during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when natural gas became a geopolitical tool, enriched uranium could also be vulnerable to politicized disruption. Korea needs its own enrichment capability to ensure genuine energy security.Spent fuel contains highly radioactive materials that make up roughly eight percent of its mass. The rest is mostly uranium that poses minimal hazard. Reprocessing can separate usable uranium and reduce the volume of waste that requires permanent disposal. It can also isolate transuranic elements, which remain hazardous for thousands of years. These materials can be used as fuel in advanced fast-neutron reactors. Such recycling shortens the required disposal period and improves resource efficiency.For these reasons, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute has pursued pyroprocessing technology for years. Pyroprocessing is an electrochemical method designed to prevent the easy separation of plutonium, which makes it more resistant to proliferation risks. Its technical feasibility, economic potential, and safeguards performance have already been verified through joint research with the United States.However, until now, Korea was unable to conduct experiments using actual spent fuel because of limits in the bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement. Researchers had to travel to the Idaho National Laboratory to operate equipment and carry out tests. The latest agreement removes a key barrier and allows Korea to begin developing these technologies at home.Developing nuclear-powered submarines — central to independent defense — requires specialized small modular reactors that can function reliably in the severe conditions of underwater combat. The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute has been working with public and private partners to develop different types of commercial SMRs. Korea’s capability in this field is considered among the strongest globally. Even so, designing a submarine-grade SMR capable of absorbing shocks, sudden movements, and extended high-power operation will require time and sustained investment.A crucial requirement for such reactors is highly enriched uranium. Securing a reliable supply is the foundation of any naval propulsion program. The agreement with the United States, which includes a commitment to provide this fuel, marks an important achievement.Enrichment, reprocessing and submarine technology each require follow-up steps. These include measures under the Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement and approval from the U.S. Congress. Domestic decisions and implementation plans must also follow. Because Korea has never developed enrichment technology, the country needs to decide whether to introduce foreign technology for now or pursue long-term development of a homegrown process. Public consensus will also be essential for advancing reprocessing and submarine programs.Many challenges remain, both at home and abroad. If Korea can move past these hurdles, nuclear technology can play a larger role in strengthening the country’s economy and national security.