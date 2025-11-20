Thursday's fortunes: Be grateful for those around you and avoid impulsiveness
Published: 20 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Appreciate the present — it is better than the past
🔹 Whether this or that, outcomes may feel similar
🔹 Avoid favoritism — treat people equally
🔹 Too many opinions spoil progress
🔹 Avoid overreaching; match tasks to your ability
🔹 Personal style matters — dress sharply today
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Family is your greatest wealth
🔹 The right tasks may appear at the right time
🔹 People, not things, bring true value
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today
🔹 Explore smart financial planning
🔹 A lucky, productive day lies ahead
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Good | 🧭 East
🔹 A warm, affectionate day
🔹 Blood ties feel especially strong
🔹 Human connections define today
🔹 Your partner proves to be your greatest ally
🔹 Something or someone may charm you
🔹 Love’s battery gets a full recharge
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Family harmony is the source of happiness
🔹 Everything has its proper place
🔹 Small gains add up to big achievements
🔹 Step forward and demonstrate leadership
🔹 Create unity — teamwork wins today
🔹 Collaboration brings strong results
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Remember that life without burdens is still blessed
🔹 Eat well even if appetite dips
🔹 Children may test patience today
🔹 Avoid taking on new tasks — stay steady
🔹 Avoid confrontation; redirect gently
🔹 Keep emotions in check — think logically
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid injuries — move slowly
🔹 Analog comforts beat digital distractions
🔹 Hard to throw away, but don’t overconsume
🔹 Yield on small matters to avoid conflict
🔹 Prioritize safety over speed
🔹 Don’t limit yourself — think beyond your bubble
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Uphold dignity through words and actions
🔹 Spend wisely rather than hoard
🔹 Speak less, listen more
🔹 Keep ears open and words measured
🔹 Plans may diverge from reality
🔹 Guard against small accidents
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything seems appealing today
🔹 Age is an honor, not a burden
🔹 Simply being alive is a blessing
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Lean into what you love
🔹 You take center stage today
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well and keep worries light
🔹 Show compassion and understanding
🔹 Avoid the “only I can do it” mindset
🔹 Choose generosity over receiving
🔹 Separate professional and personal matters
🔹 Value friendships and loyalty
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Put yourself and your family first
🔹 What you seek may be close, not far
🔹 Favor people you trust
🔹 Support one another — that’s the human way
🔹 Social connections need attention today
🔹 Afternoon brings better energy
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Good health is the greatest asset
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Odds favor success over failure
🔹 Expect gains or additional income
🔹 Fortune aligns well with you today
🔹 A very lucky, upbeat day
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Family grows happiness
🔹 More people and connections bring benefits
🔹 Follow your heart today
🔹 Blend ideas to move forward
🔹 Strong alignment in communication
🔹 Loved ones remain your truest support
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
