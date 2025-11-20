Thursday's fortunes: Be grateful for those around you and avoid impulsiveness

Today's signs point to connections with others and gratitude. Many are advised to cherish the ones around them and to avoid impulsiveness. Your fortune for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East🔹 Appreciate the present — it is better than the past🔹 Whether this or that, outcomes may feel similar🔹 Avoid favoritism — treat people equally🔹 Too many opinions spoil progress🔹 Avoid overreaching; match tasks to your ability🔹 Personal style matters — dress sharply today💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Family is your greatest wealth🔹 The right tasks may appear at the right time🔹 People, not things, bring true value🔹 Gains outweigh losses today🔹 Explore smart financial planning🔹 A lucky, productive day lies ahead💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Good | 🧭 East🔹 A warm, affectionate day🔹 Blood ties feel especially strong🔹 Human connections define today🔹 Your partner proves to be your greatest ally🔹 Something or someone may charm you🔹 Love’s battery gets a full recharge💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Family harmony is the source of happiness🔹 Everything has its proper place🔹 Small gains add up to big achievements🔹 Step forward and demonstrate leadership🔹 Create unity — teamwork wins today🔹 Collaboration brings strong results💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Remember that life without burdens is still blessed🔹 Eat well even if appetite dips🔹 Children may test patience today🔹 Avoid taking on new tasks — stay steady🔹 Avoid confrontation; redirect gently🔹 Keep emotions in check — think logically💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North🔹 Avoid injuries — move slowly🔹 Analog comforts beat digital distractions🔹 Hard to throw away, but don’t overconsume🔹 Yield on small matters to avoid conflict🔹 Prioritize safety over speed🔹 Don’t limit yourself — think beyond your bubble💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North🔹 Uphold dignity through words and actions🔹 Spend wisely rather than hoard🔹 Speak less, listen more🔹 Keep ears open and words measured🔹 Plans may diverge from reality🔹 Guard against small accidents💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Everything seems appealing today🔹 Age is an honor, not a burden🔹 Simply being alive is a blessing🔹 Today is the best day to live fully🔹 Lean into what you love🔹 You take center stage today💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Eat well and keep worries light🔹 Show compassion and understanding🔹 Avoid the “only I can do it” mindset🔹 Choose generosity over receiving🔹 Separate professional and personal matters🔹 Value friendships and loyalty💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Put yourself and your family first🔹 What you seek may be close, not far🔹 Favor people you trust🔹 Support one another — that’s the human way🔹 Social connections need attention today🔹 Afternoon brings better energy💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Good health is the greatest asset🔹 People matter more than possessions🔹 Odds favor success over failure🔹 Expect gains or additional income🔹 Fortune aligns well with you today🔹 A very lucky, upbeat day💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North🔹 Family grows happiness🔹 More people and connections bring benefits🔹 Follow your heart today🔹 Blend ideas to move forward🔹 Strong alignment in communication🔹 Loved ones remain your truest support