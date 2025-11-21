 Producer prices rise for 2nd consecutive month in October: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Producer prices rise for 2nd consecutive month in October: BOK

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 09:00
Pictured is a mobile phone store located at an electronics market in Seoul in January. [YONHAP]

Pictured is a mobile phone store located at an electronics market in Seoul in January. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's producer prices rose for the second consecutive month in October, driven by increases in prices of computers, and electronic and optical devices, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The producer price index (PPI), a key barometer of future consumer inflation, gained 0.2 percent on month to 120.82, following a 0.4 percent increase in September, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
Compared with a year earlier, producer prices increased 1.5 percent last month, extending their on-year rise for the 27th consecutive month.
 
In detail, prices of manufactured goods went up 0.5 percent from a month earlier, as those for computers and electronic and optical devices surged 3.9 percent and basic metal products grew 1.3 percent.
 
Service prices increased 0.4 percent, led by a 2.9 percent jump in financial and insurance services.
 
But prices of agricultural and livestock products fell 4.2 percent on-month in October.
 
Producer prices serve as a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they affect the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.
 
The domestic supply price index, which accounts for both producer prices and import prices, added 0.9 percent on month in October, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Bank of Korea Producer

More in Economy

Producer prices rise for 2nd consecutive month in October: BOK

Gwangyang named crisis-response zone as local steel-dependent industry faces oversupply pressure

Korea to raise anti-dumping tariffs for 2 Chinese PET film firms

Foreign-invested exporters' outsized market share spurs economic security concerns

Record-high employment for working mothers pushes career-interruption rate to new low

Related Stories

Producer prices fall for 1st time in 3 months in August: BOK

Producer prices rise for a second straight month as agricultural products jump

Rise in PPI was 8.4% in 2022, highest since 2008

Producer prices bounce higher in September amid inflation woes

Korea's gold reserve is entirely abroad. The BOK has no intention of reshoring it.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)