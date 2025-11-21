Genesis GV60 Magma unveiled, taking aim at Mercedes-AMG and BMW M
Published: 21 Nov. 2025
SARAH CHEA
Genesis has unveiled the GV60 Magma, the brand’s first high-performance model, positioning it to compete directly with long-established rivals such as Mercedes-AMG and BMW’s M.
Production is set to begin in Ulsan, Korea, later this year, with the domestic launch scheduled for January. The model will roll out in Germany, Britain and Switzerland in the second quarter, followed by additional European markets including France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.
The much-anticipated Magma variant is built on the same architecture as the standard GV60 — Genesis’s first dedicated EV developed on the E-GMP platform — which it shares with Hyundai Motor Group siblings like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
The car features a lowered profile on 21-inch wheels, framed by prominent vented arches, while a rear diffuser and the signature rear wing complete its performance-focused look.
Borrowing the dual-motor setup from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the GV60 Magma generates up to 641 horsepower. It takes 3.4 seconds to go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), and 10.9 seconds to hit 200 kilometers per hour.
Its top speed reaches 264 kilometers per hour.
Equipped with 84 kilowatt hours of battery, the car can run up to around 222 miles on a single charge.
The Magma GV60 also incorporates a unique, patented feature: a black button on the right side of the steering wheel that activates Burst mode, temporarily increasing torque and power for up to 15 seconds to maximize acceleration and overtaking performance.
The electric performance is also influenced heavily by battery temperature, which can be set in two different modes.
“For short drag-race runs, the system raises the battery temperature to around 30–40 degrees Celsius [86-104 degrees Fahrenheit] for optimal power delivery,” said Song Hae-rim, an engineer at Genesis.
“In Race Mode, designed for sustained high-performance driving over longer distances, the vehicle maintains the battery at a lower range of roughly 20–30 degrees. These settings allow the car to balance peak output with endurance.”
As a luxury marque, Genesis is a relatively late entrant to the high-performance arena, where established players like Mercedes and BMW performance lines have long dominated.
Yet shifting consumer preferences are creating new opportunities, with more buyers seeking to experience a brand’s engineering capability and emotional appeal through its performance models. For Genesis, this has underscored the need for a dedicated performance sub-brand comparable to those of its German rivals.
Genesis says it plans to roll out Magma versions across its full lineup — from the G70 and G80 to the G90, GV70 and GV80. The Magma sub-brand is also headed for the track, with Genesis Magma Racing preparing to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2026 and the IMSA series in 2027 as it targets the legendary 24-hour races at Le Mans and Daytona.
“The GV60 is the youngest and most dynamic model in the Genesis lineup, brimming with energy. Choosing the GV60 as the launch point for the Magma and then expanding the Magma lineup across different vehicle types was the most logical strategy,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luke Donkerwolke.
