 Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 20:36
This image, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, shows an aerial view of the planned floating airport in Busan [MINISTRY OF LAND INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT]

This image, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, shows an aerial view of the planned floating airport in Busan [MINISTRY OF LAND INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT]

 
The government plans to reopen bidding within the year for a project to build a new international airport in Korea's southeastern port city of Busan, the transport ministry said Friday, months after Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) exited the project due to deadline restraints.
 
The government decided to launch the project in 2022 to build a new airport on Busan's Gadeok Island to handle growing air traffic demand in the region. The new airport had been planned to open in 2035.
 

Related Article

 
In May, Hyundai E&C, which had been selected to handle the project, however, withdrew from the project, citing difficulties in meeting demands to reduce the timeline to a level that fails to guarantee the airport's safety.
 
Under the government's new plan, the project's construction period has been reassessed at 106 months, longer than the government's original timeline of 85 months, and the estimated cost has been raised to 10.7 trillion won ($7.26 billion) to account for inflation.
 
The Gadeokdo New Airport Construction Corporation will oversee the project from tender to completion, with plans to strengthen safety checks and introduce a comprehensive program management system, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
 
The government seeks to begin construction in the second half of 2026, allowing the airport to open by 2035 if the procedure stays on schedule.
 
Minister Kim Yun-duk stressed that the airport must be built as a true gateway, equipped to fully handle passenger and cargo demand while serving as a driver of national and regional balance.
 
"The government will work closely with experts, contractors and local authorities to ensure the project moves forward as swiftly as possible," Kim said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Busan Gadeok island airport Hyundai E&C bid

More in Industry

Coupang fails to detect data breach affecting over 4,500 customers for 12 days

Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal

SK chief calls for social contribution metrics to allocate resources at Tokyo Forum

Two heads better than one for Samsung as company restores dual-CEO structure in shuffle

Nongshim reshuffle sees sales EVP take over as CEO while third-generation family member moves up

Related Stories

Gadeok Airport project regains altitude under new administration

What’s the difference anyway?

The buck stops somewhere

No new airport

'A high risk of bird strikes': Airport on blighted Jamboree site halted
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)