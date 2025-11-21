Low temperatures usher in early ski season as Korea's major resorts open slopes
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 15:32
With temperatures in the Gangwon highlands plunging to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), Korea’s ski season kicked off a week early as major resorts opened their slopes, rolled out discount events and rushed to prepare safe conditions for an expected surge of early-season skiers.
Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang County was the first ski resort in Korea to open for the 2025–26 season on Friday. On opening day, the Hawk and Dodo slopes were the first to begin operations.
This year marks the resort’s 30th anniversary, and a range of discounts and events are on offer. All on-site lift tickets, regardless of type, were sold for 30,000 won ($20) on opening day.
A kickoff event was held on the Hawk slope, while a “lucky bun” event took place at the ski house. Fortune cookies were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, with random prizes inside including hotel suite vouchers, lift tickets and admission to Blue Canyon and Snow Village.
On Phoenix’s official Instagram account, customers who left comments expressing their anticipation for the opening were entered into a draw for an Insta360 camera.
“We’ve prioritized slope safety and stable operations for the 2025–26 season, which marks our 30th year,” said Jeon Yun-cheol, general manager of Phoenix Park. “We want to create a meaningful season where we can relive old memories with our loyal guests and create new ones.”
Phoenix Park features 18 slopes catering to all skill levels, from beginner to expert. It is designed with a ski-in, ski-out system — a structure typically found at European resorts or in Hokkaido, Japan — that allows guests to access the slopes directly from the hotel or resort without carrying heavy gear.
The ski-in, ski-out design is considered a key factor in evaluating a resort due to the burden of moving winter sports gear.
Phoenix also offers ski lessons and facilities focused on child safety. One slope has been fully dedicated as a “premium kids-only training slope,” allowing children to learn in a safer environment.
“To prevent accidents, we’re the only resort in the country operating a dedicated kids-only training area,” said Kim Young-jong, director of the ski school. “This year, 140 instructors will work to ensure children can learn safely.”
Mona Yongpyon, also in Pyeongchang, also began its ski season on Friday by opening its Pink slope for beginner and intermediate skiers. The resort plans to initially run courses with stable snow conditions and gradually open all 28 slopes by the end of the year depending on temperatures and snowfall.
On opening day, Mona Yongpyong hosted a season-opening ceremony and handed out “lucky buns” to early visitors, with additional events and performances planned throughout the season.
A Christmas musical gala show featuring musical actor Hong Ji-min will be held on Dec. 24, with busking performances, fireworks and a sunrise cable car ride scheduled as part of the New Year’s countdown festivities.
“As a ski resort that has grown alongside the Korean ski industry, we’re putting extra focus on snow quality and safe operations,” said a Mona Yongpyong spokesperson. “From day one, we’re committed to providing the best environment for skiers and snowboarders alike.”
High1 Resort in Jeongseon County plans to open on Nov. 28. The resort has 15 slopes suitable for all levels, from beginner to advanced.
High1’s slopes span three summits — the 1,340-meter (4,396-foot) summit of Mount Jijang on the slopes of Mount Baegun, the 1,376-meter Valley Top and the 1,250-meter Mountain Hub. The longest run is 4.2 kilometers (2.6 miles) with a gentle incline, making it accessible for beginners.
Elysian Gangchon Ski Resort in Chuncheon has started snowmaking in preparation for an early December opening. With 10 slopes and just an hour from Seoul by train, the resort is well known as “the ski resort you can get to by subway.”
“We’re fully preparing to ensure skiers and snowboarders can enjoy winter sports safely,” said Lee Gwang-soon, head of public relations at Elysian Gangchon Resort.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
