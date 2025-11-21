Nongshim reshuffle sees sales EVP take over as CEO while third-generation family member moves up
Shin Sang-yeol, 32, head of future business at Nongshim and a third-generation member of the founding family, is set to be promoted to executive vice president just over a year after becoming a senior vice president.
Nongshim announced Friday during its regular executive reshuffle that Shin will be promoted to executive vice president effective Jan. 1. Born in 1993, Shin is the eldest son of Nongshim Chairman Shin Dong-won. He graduated from Columbia University in the U.S. and joined Nongshim’s corporate planning division in March 2019.
In 2021, just two years after joining the company, he became head of the purchasing division as a senior director, becoming Nongshim’s first executive in his 20s. He later took charge of the company’s future strategy office, overseeing growth strategy and new business development, and was promoted to senior vice president in November last year.
Jo Yong-chul, current executive vice president overseeing sales, has been nominated to become the company’s new CEO and president effective Dec. 1. Jo joined Samsung C&T in 1987 and later held roles including head of global marketing at Samsung Electronics, head of marketing for Southeast Asia and president of the company’s Thailand unit.
Jo joined Nongshim in 2019 as head of marketing and was promoted to executive vice president in 2022. This year, he has been leading domestic and overseas sales as head of the sales division.
“We selected a global expert with extensive overseas experience and strong on-site insight as our new CEO,” a Nongshim official said. “It reflects our commitment to responding to rapidly changing global trends and establishing a foundation for sustainable future growth.”
Jo is expected to be formally appointed CEO following approval at Nongshim’s annual shareholder meeting in March next year.
