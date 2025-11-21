Samsung Electronics appoints new president in executive reshuffle
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 10:57
Samsung Electronics on Friday announced its 2026 regular executive reshuffle, appointing one as the new president and changing the responsibilities of three others.
Samsung Electronics is moving to stabilize its management structure by establishing a dual leadership system headed by Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who leads the device solutions (DS) division, and President Roh Tae-moon, who leads the device experience (DX) division.
Roh, who had served as acting head of the DX division for the past eight months since March, was formally appointed to the position.
With his appointment, Roh will continue to oversee both the DX division and the mobile experience business. Vice Chairman Jun will remain in charge of the DS division and the memory business. Park Hong-kun was newly tapped to lead the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), a post previously held by Jun.
Park, who is scheduled to join the company on Jan. 1, is a globally recognized scholar who has led research in basic science and engineering — including chemistry, physics and electronics — during roughly 25 years as a professor at Harvard University since 1999.
Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Venture, was promoted to president and named chief technology officer of the DX division as well as head of Samsung Research.
“We expect the restored two-CEO structure and strengthened competitiveness in core businesses to help stabilize management amid an uncertain business environment while also creating momentum to secure future technologies,” Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)