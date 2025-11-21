More in Arts & Design

'Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendor' brings beauty of 1,400 years of history to Seoul

Former neighbors Joan Jonas and Nam June Paik 'reunite' at exhibition in Korea

For gemstone carver and sculptor Wallace Chan, 'Vessels of Other Worlds' hold a lifetime journey

Kim Whanki's 1971 painting fetches $8.4M at auction, second-highest for Korean art

West Bund shines as the heart of Shanghai Art Week